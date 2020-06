Hertz insiders sell shares during post-bankruptcy 1450% rally fueled by Robinhood traders (HTZ) Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· *Insiders at Hertz took advantage of an epic 1,450% rally in the stock to unload shares at levels where Robinhood traders were buying.*

· *Insiders at Hertz took advantage of an epic 1,450% rally in the stock to unload shares at levels where Robinhood traders were buying.*

· *Despite filing for bankruptcy in late May, and Carl Icahn unloading his entire stake for a $1.6 billion loss, traders piled into Hertz in late May and early June, fueling an eye-popping