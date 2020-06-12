Global  

Dow surges 750 points as US stocks rebound from their worst day since March

Business Insider Friday, 12 June 2020
Dow surges 750 points as US stocks rebound from their worst day since March**

· *US stocks rose Friday, rebounding from their worst single-day sell-off since March.*
· *Thursday's slide was driven by fears that a **second wave of coronavirus cases could devastate the US economy. *
· *Stocks tied to an economic reopening — including airlines, cruise operators, and retailers — gained Friday...
Video credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March

Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March 01:00

 Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March The 1,861 point loss equates to 6.9 percent. Reports of surging coronavirus cases in states that have reopened fueled the sell-off. Dennis DeBusschere, Evercore ISI, via MSNBC Also contributing was Fed Chair Jerome Powell's grim...

Wall Street Plunges, Biggest Loss Since March [Video]

Wall Street Plunges, Biggest Loss Since March

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. All three major..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up [Video]

Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up

Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Worst Wall Street week since March ends with a rally [Video]

Worst Wall Street week since March ends with a rally

U.S. stocks clawed back losses for a second day in a row in a volatile session but Friday's gains were not enough to stop the week from the biggest stock market drop since March. Conway G. Gittens has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Dow closes down over 1,800 points as stocks suffer worst day since March
MarketWatch

Dow plummets 1,862 points, its worst day since March, on cautionary Fed messages and 2nd-wave coronavirus fear

Dow plummets 1,862 points, its worst day since March, on cautionary Fed messages and 2nd-wave coronavirus fear · *US stocks tanked on Thursday as cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve and rising coronavirus infection rates prompted investor concern.* · *All...
Business Insider

Stock Market Drop Dampers Hopes Of Quick Recovery

Stock Market Drop Dampers Hopes Of Quick Recovery Watch VideoThe Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply Thursday as concerns grow over spikes in new COVID-19 cases. In its worst day since March, the Dow lost...
Newsy


