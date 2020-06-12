Dow surges 750 points as US stocks rebound from their worst day since March
· *US stocks rose Friday, rebounding from their worst single-day sell-off since March.*
· *Thursday's slide was driven by fears that a **second wave of coronavirus cases could devastate the US economy. *
· *Stocks tied to an economic reopening — including airlines, cruise operators, and retailers — gained Friday...
Dow Plummets More Than 1,800
Points on Worst Day Since March The 1,861 point loss
equates to 6.9 percent. Reports of surging coronavirus
cases in states that have
reopened fueled the sell-off. Dennis DeBusschere,
Evercore ISI, via MSNBC Also contributing was
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's
grim...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. All three major..
Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..
U.S. stocks clawed back losses for a second day in a row in a volatile session but Friday's gains were not enough to stop the week from the biggest stock market drop since March. Conway G. Gittens has..