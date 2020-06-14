|
The recent stock-market crash and the Great Depression of 1929 share an unnerving similarity that suggests the recovery will be more painful than many investors expect
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
· Cyclical stocks have historically shown great sensitivity to economic growth and served as reliable forward-looking indicators of both market and economic recoveries.
· Since the market's bottom in March, cyclicals have mostly underperformed the broader market and are signaling to Societe Generale strategists that the...
