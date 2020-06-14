Global  

Business Insider Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The recent stock-market crash and the Great Depression of 1929 share an unnerving similarity that suggests the recovery will be more painful than many investors expect· Cyclical stocks have historically shown great sensitivity to economic growth and served as reliable forward-looking indicators of both market and economic recoveries. 
· Since the market's bottom in March, cyclicals have mostly underperformed the broader market and are signaling to Societe Generale strategists that the...
