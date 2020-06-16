Global  

US retail sales post record 17.7% jump in May, doubling estimates, as consumer activity rebounds

Business Insider Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
US retail sales post record 17.7% jump in May, doubling estimates, as consumer activity rebounds· US retail sales jumped a record 17.7% in May,  the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. That was more than double the consensus economist estimate.
· The gain comes after two consecutive months of record slumps as the coronavirus pandemic slowed consumer spending activity.
· The sharp rebound is a positive sign that the...
