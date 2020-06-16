Global  

At least 4 members of Congress benefited from loans under the $670 billion small business aid program

Business Insider Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
At least 4 members of Congress benefited from loans under the $670 billion small business aid program· At least four members of Congress benefited from loans under the PPP program first rolled out in April.
· There is no mandate compelling the small group of Republicans and Democrats to disclose their identities, raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest as debate kicks off on a future economic stimulus...
Video credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Planning Your Small Business Restart after Coronavirus Challenges

Planning Your Small Business Restart after Coronavirus Challenges 04:09

 It’s no secret that the coronavirus certainly put a lot of businesses, big and small, on a setback. Now that businesses are able to operate at some level, there may be many questions as to how to navigate these unprecedented times. Tim Vertz with Vertz Marketing joins us with three things small...

