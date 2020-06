Related news from verified sources Boeing Max Disasters Spur Senate Bid to Toughen Jet Rules A Senate bill introduced Tuesday calls for more government oversight of aircraft certification in reaction to a pair of Boeing Co. 737 Max crashes.

Newsmax 5 hours ago



Momentum grows in Congress for more FAA oversight of Boeing Pressure is growing in Congress for at least modest changes in how federal regulators approve new passenger planes after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



Exclusive: Key U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes Two key U.S. senators are circulating a bipartisan draft bill that would reform how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new aircraft in the wake of two...

Reuters 4 days ago





Tweets about this