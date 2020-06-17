Global  

Target boosts minimum wage to $15, offers workers free virtual doctor visits

bizjournals Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Three years ago, Target Corp. began a push to ratchet up its minimum wage to $15 per hour by the end of 2020. It'll reach its goal six months early. The Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday morning that it will permanently boost its starting hourly wage to $15 beginning July 5. Target (NYSE: TGT) was essentially paying an effective $15/hour wage already for many employees; its base pay has been $13/hour since last summer, and the company added a $2/hour bonus to that for employees who had…
