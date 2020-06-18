US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million, bringing the 13-week total to 46 million Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

· US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.5 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That slightly exceeded the consensus economist estimate of 1.3 million.

· That brought the 12-week total to 46 million. Thursday's report also marked the 11th straight week of declining claims.

