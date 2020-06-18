Global  

US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million, bringing the 13-week total to 46 million

Business Insider Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million, bringing the 13-week total to 46 million· US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.5 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That slightly exceeded the consensus economist estimate of 1.3 million.
· That brought the 12-week total to 46 million. Thursday's report also marked the 11th straight week of declining claims.
· Continuing claims,...
