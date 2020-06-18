US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million, bringing the 13-week total to 46 million
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () · US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.5 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That slightly exceeded the consensus economist estimate of 1.3 million.
· That brought the 12-week total to 46 million. Thursday's report also marked the 11th straight week of declining claims.
· Continuing claims,...
The number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment. More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus..