Why #RIPTacoBell is trending on Twitter

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Taco Bell is facing backlash on social media after a video went viral of a Black employee being reprimanded for wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask. The video, posted by rapper Elijah Daniel — who has more than 716,000 Twitter followers — shows Taco Bell employee Denzel Skinner arguing with a woman, said to be his manager, about wearing a mask that reads "Black Lives Matter." Skinner said she told him he had to go home because he refused to take the mask off, but it is unclear if he was terminated…
