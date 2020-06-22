Global  

Five Things for Monday, including Covid increases and a mask mandate

bizjournals Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Good morning. Hope you had a good summer solstice. Here are Five Things for Monday. Starting with some not great but now familiar news: The Oregon Health Authority continues to report high numbers of new Covid-19 cases in its daily counts. The OHA says the increase is not attributable to increased testing as the percentage of tests coming back positive has grown. Nevertheless, the reopening of Oregon counties continues, with the biggest one, Multnomah, joining phase 1 of reopening Friday. We…
