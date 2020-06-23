Baltimore group behind forthcoming D.C. restaurants fires managers, apologizes after denying service to Black family



Related videos from verified sources Atlas Restaurant Group responds to video showing young boy being denied seating



Atlas Restaurant Group has released a statement after a video showed a mother and son being denied seating at one of their restaurants due to the son "not meeting dress code requirements." According.. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:07 Published 1 hour ago Maryland Restaurant Apologizes To Boy Denied Service Over Alleged Dress Code Violation



The Atlas Restaurant Group on Monday apologized to an African American boy and his mother who were denied service at Ouzo Bay over the weekend due to an alleged dress code violation despite a.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:17 Published 19 hours ago New Black Lives Matter mural covers street in Patterson Park



Sunday night, a group of neighbors painted "Black Lives Matter" along S. Linwood Ave. in Patterson Park. The mural, viewed from above, has large block letters and is painted in red and yellow. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:10 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this