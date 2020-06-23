Baltimore group behind forthcoming D.C. restaurants fires managers, apologizes after denying service to Black family
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group said Tuesday it has fired two managers and will form an advisory board focused on "corporate social responsibility" after a video emerged of a Black woman and her son being refused service at one of its restaurants due to the boy's clothes. The video, posted to Facebook by Marcia Grant, shows an Ouzo Bay manager telling Grant that her son could not be seated at the Harbor East restaurant because he was wearing an athletic T-shirt, shorts and shoes. The same video…