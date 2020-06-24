Global  

Cuomo: Travelers to New York from states with high infection rates must self-quarantine

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
New York will be imposing a 14-day quarantine on people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. New Jersey and Connecticut will also be imposing the restriction. The travel advisory is effective at midnight Thursday. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus have increased sharply in some states around the country. Meanwhile, New York state has brought the spread of coronavirus under control. About 1.1% of those being…
 The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, once at the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, announced on Wednesday that visitors from states with high infection rates must self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

