Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers has Response Document to EIS released by Minister for Planning Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (KIPT) (ASX:KPT) has had the Response Document to its draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed KI Seaport at Smith Bay been released by South Australia's Minister for Planning. The Response Document addresses in detail every individual issue raised by government agencies and the community, in both the first and second rounds of public consultation conducted by the Department of Planning Transport and Infrastructure. With the draft EIS and all submissions by the public and the government, the Response Document completes the documents upon which the Minister will make his decision about the project. The company looks forward to the conclusion of what has been an extensive and thorough planning approval process for an important piece of infrastructure, which will have lasting benefits for the community and economy of Kangaroo Island and South Australia. Welcomes legal judgement relating to Smith Bay easements KIPT recently welcomed a legal judgement from the Supreme Court of South Australia which clarifies the rights of the company and its neighbour over easements at Smith Bay. In November 2019 KIPT sought court orders to clarify the rights over two easements affecting one of its land parcels at Smith Bay, the site of the company’s proposed KI Seaport facility. An order was sought to have easement B on its land set aside, so as to provide less restricted access to the coastline. The other order sought to facilitate the joining of easements C and J on its neighbour’s land in order to allow for the supply of electricity to the company’s land. 👓 View full article

