Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unilever to drop terms like 'whitening' from beauty products

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products and will remove words such as “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its products, a move that comes amid intense global debate about race sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement.

As part of the shift, Unilever will in coming months change the name of its “Fair & Lovely” product that is used for skin-lightening and sold in Asia, the company said.

“We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty," Sunny Jain, the head of Unilever’s Beauty & Personal Care. “We recognize that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this.”

A statement from Hindustan Unilever Limited said the change would involve dropping the word “Fair.” It said a new name was awaiting regulatory approval.

Unilever said that its Fair & Lovely range “has never been, and is not, a skin bleaching product.” The global consumer company said its advertising for Fair & Lovely products has been changing since 2014.

“In 2019, we reflected this evolution on the Fair & Lovely pack in India, removing before-and-after impressions and shade guides that could indicate a transformation; and we have progressed all communication of product benefits towards glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance,” the company said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Tips for Ensuring That Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Actually Safe

Tips for Ensuring That Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Actually Safe 01:04

 Many beauty companies now offer products without "toxic" or "suspicious" chemicals, but some of these "clean" products have a dirty little secret.

Related videos from verified sources

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' [Video]

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'

Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:07Published
How to Make Sure Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Safe to Use [Video]

How to Make Sure Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Safe to Use

Many beauty companies now offer products without "toxic" or "suspicious" chemicals, but some of these "clean" products have a dirty little secret.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products [Video]

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products The retail giants announced they would be halting the practice in response to nationwide protests against inequality. Walgreens Press..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products

 THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

news6wkmg

News 6 WKMG Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin car… https://t.co/7wk2RJF7c4 2 minutes ago

redswife622

Arrowife Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products https://t.co/jE3Z4kops3 2 minutes ago

neilmcgillivray

Neil McGillivray Recently read this article; Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products https://t.co/rpDKvP6c0o 4 minutes ago

StCatStandard

The St. Catharines Standard Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products https://t.co/d6aptYLHPe 9 minutes ago

Georges43172743

George Unilever to drop terms like 'whitening' from beauty products https://t.co/FujxUgtsxT 20 minutes ago

ABCNews4

ABC News 4 Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a "more inclusive vision of beauty" in its skin car… https://t.co/oCkqFL6n2H 27 minutes ago

WSBT

WSBT Unilever said today it is aiming for a "more inclusive vision of beauty" in its skin care products and will remove… https://t.co/zUaoYXAW9p 38 minutes ago

CastanetKam

Castanet Kamloops Unilever to drop terms like 'whitening' from beauty products https://t.co/JyhSp6i91C https://t.co/VBR3i3GY6I 54 minutes ago