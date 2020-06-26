Global  

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and watching my live music calendar turn to dust

bizjournals Friday, 26 June 2020
Happy Friday morning, Columbus. Wow. What a long week in a long month in a long spring in a long year. And we're only half way through it. Buckle up, Columbus, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Here’s what you need to know today. Our cover story this week in print and online is all about new leaders in Central Ohio, including Mount Carmel Health System's Lorraine Lutton, Ohio State's new president Kristina M. Johnson and L Brand's CEO Andrew Meslow. We talk with experts about how to transition…
