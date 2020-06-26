US consumer spending spiked a record 8.2% in May as personal incomes fell Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

· US personal consumption expenditures jumped 8.2% in May following a record drop in April, according to a Friday report from the Commerce Department.

· Also in May, personal income declined 4.2%, the result of a decrease in government social benefits.

· Spending in vehicles, healthcare, and restaurants drove jumps in both... · US personal consumption expenditures jumped 8.2% in May following a record drop in April, according to a Friday report from the Commerce Department.· Also in May, personal income declined 4.2%, the result of a decrease in government social benefits.· Spending in vehicles, healthcare, and restaurants drove jumps in both 👓 View full article

