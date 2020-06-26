Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US consumer spending spiked a record 8.2% in May as personal incomes fell

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
US consumer spending spiked a record 8.2% in May as personal incomes fell· US personal consumption expenditures jumped 8.2% in May following a record drop in April, according to a Friday report from the Commerce Department.
· Also in May, personal income declined 4.2%, the result of a decrease in government social benefits. 
· Spending in vehicles, healthcare, and restaurants drove jumps in both...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April [Video]

UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April

Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
How To Resuscitate Your Credit After Filing For Bankruptcy [Video]

How To Resuscitate Your Credit After Filing For Bankruptcy

Sometimes, personal debt becomes so unmanageable that filing for bankruptcy can bring real relief. Going bankrupt can keep you from losing your home, your car, having your paycheck garnished, or having..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published
US Consumer Spending Plunged by a Record 13.6 Percent in April [Video]

US Consumer Spending Plunged by a Record 13.6 Percent in April

Consumer spending data was released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. consumer spending climbs in May even as personal incomes drop
MarketWatch


Tweets about this