|
Texas bar alliance to sue state, urges members to stay open
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance plans to sue the State of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order that shut down bars across the state. In an email to members, TBNA described the governor’s decision to once again close bars as “irresponsible and shameful” and urged bar owners to violate the order by remaining open. Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order came as Texas drew national attention over the last week for hitting record numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations…
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this