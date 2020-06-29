Pending home sales skyrocket a record 44% in May as the housing recovery continues Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Pending home sales surged 44.3% in May, the largest month-over-month increase in the series history, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.

· The rebound in the index in May is further proof that the housing market is recovering swiftly following sweeping lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by... · Pending home sales surged 44.3% in May, the largest month-over-month increase in the series history, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.· The rebound in the index in May is further proof that the housing market is recovering swiftly following sweeping lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by 👓 View full article

