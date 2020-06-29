Global  

Pending home sales skyrocket a record 44% in May as the housing recovery continues

Business Insider Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Pending home sales skyrocket a record 44% in May as the housing recovery continues· Pending home sales surged 44.3% in May, the largest month-over-month increase in the series history, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.
· The rebound in the index in May is further proof that the housing market is recovering swiftly following sweeping lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by...
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Housing Market shows signs of a comeback

Housing Market shows signs of a comeback 00:24

 If you've thought about putting your home on the market, now may be a good time. Data shows that contracts on home sales jumped 44% last month.

Related news from verified sources

Pending home sales surge a record 44.3% in May: Could it be a sign of economic recovery?

 The nation's pending home sales jumped a record 44.3% in May, according to the National Association of Realtors. It's the highest one-month gain in the history...
CBS News


