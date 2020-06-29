On The Recession, Stimulus And Economic Recovery – OpEd Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

As we get more data in, it seems increasingly likely that we are looking at a horrible and prolonged recession, not a complete economic collapse of Great Depression proportions. The May employment report showed a substantial bounce back in employment, with jobs up by more than 2.5 million from the April level. Retail sales had a... As we get more data in, it seems increasingly likely that we are looking at a horrible and prolonged recession, not a complete economic collapse of Great Depression proportions. The May employment report showed a substantial bounce back in employment, with jobs up by more than 2.5 million from the April level. Retail sales had a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Bloomberg Economists Revise Forecast To Be Even Grimmer



Bloomberg Economics economists Tom Orlik and Björn van Roye revised their forecast for global growth in 2020 to -4.7% from -4%. They predicted a "disastrous" slide to come, and don't expect output to.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published 6 days ago Business Cycle Authority: It's Official, The US Went Into Recession Months Ago



With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, February marked the end of the US's longest economic expansion in history and entered a recession. So said the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago We are officially in recession



We are officially in recession. The national bureau of economic research made the announcement this week. The good news though - experts believe this recession will be short lived. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this