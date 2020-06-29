Global  

BP to sell petrochemical business to Ineos for $5B

bizjournals Monday, 29 June 2020
London-based BP PLC (NYSE: BP) will sell its petrochemical business, including a local plant, to London-based Ineos Group Inc. The $5 billion price tag means BP met its $15 billion divestment goal a year ahead of schedule, officials said in a June 29 press release. Ineos will pay BP a $400 million deposit and plus another $3.6 billion when the deal is complete, which is expected by the end of 2020. For the remaining $1 billion, Ineos will pay three $100 million installments in March, April and…
BP Sells Global Petrochemical Business In $5 Billion Deal

 As part of its plan to reinvent itself through the energy transition, BP has agreed to sell its global petrochemicals business to UK’s Ineos for US$5 billion,...
OilPrice.com


