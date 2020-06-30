Biocept wins patent in Canada to further protect Target Selector liquid biopsy test technology Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC), which has developed the Target Selector liquid biopsy test that detects and isolates cancer biomarkers, has won a patent in Canada to further protect its technology. The San Diego-based company said Tuesday that the patent covers methods for enhancing the detection of cells using fluorescent complexes, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and from a biological fluid. The issuance of the patent increases Biocept's total patent awards for use in its molecular diagnostics business to 40. READ: Biocept reaches deal to cover out-of-network patients for its liquid biopsy tests The method covered by the patent expands Biocept's patent protection for sensitive detection of cancer cells. It combines seamlessly with Biocept's core technologies using antibodies for CTC enrichment, as well as Biocept's microchannel intellectual property for the capture, enrichment, and imaging of CTCs from patients with cancer. "Expanding patent protection for our Target Selector liquid biopsy platform is among our strategic priorities as we seek to grow our global business," said CEO Michael Nall in a statement. "This patent expands Biocept's international footprint for capturing and analyzing rare cells of interest, including CTCs, and is a further aid for detecting cancer cells recovered from biological fluids such as blood or cerebrospinal fluid. With this newly granted patent, we now have 40 issued patents covering our molecular diagnostic technologies, and expect to further strengthen our intellectual property position with additional patent issuances in the future." Biocept offers the tests commercially to doctors, hospitals, clinics and researchers, with a focus on lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers - which represent 45% of all metastatic cancers - as well as melanoma. The company says these simple blood tests can obtain the needed molecular information non-invasively and more rapidly than a tissue biopsy. Biocept’s stock recently traded 3.2% higher to $0.71 a share in New York. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

