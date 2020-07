Mississippi Governor Signs Bill To Remove State Flag With Confederate Symbol Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the state flag that carried the Confederate battle flag, a symbol of racism for many. Mississippi was the last U.S. state to feature the Confederate battle emblem in the flag. Reeves said, "This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled, and to move on."