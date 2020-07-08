Quantum Computing to host two webinars showing users the ropes on its Mukai quantum software Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Quantum Computing Inc (OTCQB:QUBT) is launching a series of free webinars featuring its Mukai quantum computing software execution platform designed to show how it can solve real-world optimization problems at breakthrough speed. The programs will be hosted by Steve Reinhardt, the company’s VP of business development and an expert in quantum software. He has built software and hardware that has delivered new levels of speed and performance, the company said, including Cray Research T3E distributed-memory systems, ISC Star-P parallel-MATLAB software, YarcData/Cray Urika graph-analytic systems and others. The first session, titled, “The Value of QuOIR Running on the Mukai Platform; Use Cases and Examples” will be held at noon ET on July 14. It will focus on the ways Mukai can solve complex, real-world optimization problems faced by major companies and government agencies worldwide, such as logistics routing, drug design and manufacturing scheduling. READ: Quantum Computing gains as it kicks off commercialization phase with its Mukai quantum computing software The presenters plan to review a recent study highlighting how Mukai’s performance compares to other solvers in terms of time-to-solution and diversity of solutions running quantum computing software tools on classical computers. Participants will learn about how the QuOIR constrained-optimization layer of the Mukai platform makes it easier to achieve superior performance by automatically creating a machine learning pattern-matching technique called QUBO, the company said. Registration for the first session can be done here. The second session, titled, “The Mukai ‘How To’ Webinar,” is scheduled for noon ET on July 21. This program will explore the functions of the Mukai quantum computing software execution platform with a focus on how developers and organizations can migrate existing applications to quantum-ready solutions, even on classical computers. Participants will learn how they can start a free trial of Mukai, which the company launched last week. The webinar will teach how to use the Mukai API for calling a set of quantum-ready solvers that can execute on a cloud-based classical computer infrastructure and deliver differentiated performance for quantum-ready algorithms. Registration for the second session can be done here. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

