ACC delays seasons, but not football -- not yet, anyway Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The ACC announced delays Thursday in the start of fall sports. But the announcement didn't include football, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 2, when N.C. State plays at Louisville in a Wednesday game. Wake Forest and North Carolina open on Friday, Sept. 2, with Wake Forest at Old Dominion and North Carolina at Central Florida. The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The… 👓 View full article

