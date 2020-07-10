Oil's worst turbulence since 'Black April' has passed, the IEA says, even as coronavirus cases surge and inventories grow
Friday, 10 July 2020 () · *The worst of the oil market downturn from the coronavirus pandemic has passed, according to the International Energy Agency.*
· *That outlook comes despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a massive crude oil inventory build-up.*
· *The IEA said reimpositions of lockdowns in North and Latin America have been "casting...
From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published