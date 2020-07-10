Global  
 

Oil's worst turbulence since 'Black April' has passed, the IEA says, even as coronavirus cases surge and inventories grow

Business Insider Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Oil's worst turbulence since 'Black April' has passed, the IEA says, even as coronavirus cases surge and inventories grow· *The worst of the oil market downturn from the coronavirus pandemic has passed, according to the International Energy Agency.*
· *That outlook comes despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a massive crude oil inventory build-up.*
· *The IEA said reimpositions of lockdowns in North and Latin America have been "casting...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US

Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US 01:21

 During the week of June 30th, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average.

