Gilead Sciences, Matson rise; WD-40, Eli Lilly fall

WD-40 Co., down $6.44 to $194.06.



The lubricant maker reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.



Matson Inc., up $9.13 to $36.49.



The shipping and logistics company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter financial update.



Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., up $1.71 to $16.70.



The energy sector investor may buy electric vehicle maker Fisker, according to media reports.



Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $3.37 to $25.09.



The railroad freight car maker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profits and revenue.



Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.61 to $76.32.



The biotechnology company released encouraging data from a study of remedsivir as a COVID-19 treatment.



BioNTech SE, up $4.75 to $70.36.



The biotechnology company could seek approval for its



Carnival Corp., up $1.58 to $16.16.



The cruise line operator told investors that it sees rising demand for bookings in 2021.



Eli Lilly and Co., down $3.09 to $163.36.



The White House signaled that President Donald Trump will sign orders to lower prescription drug prices.

