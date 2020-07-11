Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UBS lays out how a 2nd-wave coronavirus lockdown could lead to a devastating situation for stocks — one Wall Street has been warning about for months

Business Insider Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
UBS lays out how a 2nd-wave coronavirus lockdown could lead to a devastating situation for stocks — one Wall Street has been warning about for months· UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja warns of a potential stock-market tail risk that involves an inflationary spike resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
· Baweja cites historical evidence from the post-WWII period, which featured a similar confluence of "supply shortages, solid income growth, high fiscal debt levels."
· He...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Bangkok red light strip busy reopens as coronavirus lockdown ends

Bangkok red light strip busy reopens as coronavirus lockdown ends 02:10

 Footage shows the notorious street of adult bars and strip clubs known as Soi Cowboy in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 10. The adult entertainment street in the Thai capital has re-opened again after the government chiefs ended Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions earlier this month. Beer bars...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gilead sparks Wall Street rally [Video]

Gilead sparks Wall Street rally

U.S. stocks rose Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Amazon Primed for More Gains as Pandemic Boosts Sales, Says Citi [Video]

Amazon Primed for More Gains as Pandemic Boosts Sales, Says Citi

Amazon.com stock has further to run, thanks to the pandemic and its e-commerce dominance, say Citi analysts in lifting their one-year target to a Wall Street high.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:43Published
Majority of Americans claim the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial wake-up call [Video]

Majority of Americans claim the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial wake-up call

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked more honest conversations about finances in American households, according to a new study.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their finances in light of the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this