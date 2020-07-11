UBS lays out how a 2nd-wave coronavirus lockdown could lead to a devastating situation for stocks — one Wall Street has been warning about for months
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () · UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja warns of a potential stock-market tail risk that involves an inflationary spike resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
· Baweja cites historical evidence from the post-WWII period, which featured a similar confluence of "supply shortages, solid income growth, high fiscal debt levels."
· He...
Footage shows the notorious street of adult bars and strip clubs known as Soi Cowboy in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 10. The adult entertainment street in the Thai capital has re-opened again after the government chiefs ended Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions earlier this month.
Beer bars...
U.S. stocks rose Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States...