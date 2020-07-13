Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five things you need to know today, and summer reading deals for you

bizjournals Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Good morning, friends. RIP, Kelly Preston. Here are the five things you need to know to get your workday started, and a couple of summer-reading book-buying deals you don't want to miss. Boston Phase 3 kicks off today One week after the state began its Phase 3 economic reopening, the city of Boston today moves into the third phase of its reopening plan, one week after museums, gyms and movie theaters opened in the rest of Massachusetts. Somerville officials said Friday that they will delay that…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Today is national sugar cookie day [Video]

Today is national sugar cookie day

Today is national sugar cookie day. Most sugar cookies include flour, butter, eggs, vanilla, and either baking soda or baking powder. Sugar of course is in them as well, making today the perfect 'cheat..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:07Published
Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC [Video]

Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC

Nearly half of Americans wouldn't date somebody who didn't have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research. Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation [Video]

Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation

Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

eDougBanks

Doug Banks Good morning, friends. Here are the 5 Things You Need to Know to get your workday started, and a couple of summer-r… https://t.co/ifnXiOBqDi 24 minutes ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK With the government considering stricter rules on face coverings, here’s five things you need to know about face ma… https://t.co/h5jqEHxp86 47 minutes ago

newsbrandsirl

NewsBrands Ireland RT @newsmediaEU: The 🇪🇺 Platform-to-Business Regulation #P2B came into force yesterday. Here are 5 things European #publishers need to know… 47 minutes ago

newsmediaEU

News Media Europe The 🇪🇺 Platform-to-Business Regulation #P2B came into force yesterday. Here are 5 things European #publishers need… https://t.co/pSkbKqkx52 2 hours ago

Y_Mukai

Y_Mukai Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day - Bloomberg https://t.co/1kOPwsJzfz 2 hours ago

Y_Mukai

Y_Mukai Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day - Bloomberg https://t.co/1kOPwt1aE9 2 hours ago

GQMiddleEast

GQ Middle East Five Things You Need To Know About Losing Your Hair https://t.co/ZhSkW34YFv https://t.co/d0iuOrnw3J 3 hours ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @BBCNews: Further lockdown easing but more action against local outbreaks - here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus… 3 hours ago