Google To Invest $10 Bln In India-Update

RTTNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Monday a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. The investment is planned over the next five to seven years through equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.
