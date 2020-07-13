'30 Rock' cast reunites to pitch Peacock streaming service Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tina Fey is reuniting with her "30 Rock" co-stars for a one-hour special Thursday on NBC. The reunion also is serving as a pitch to advertisers as NBCUniversal launches its Peacock streaming network. Joining Fey n a pandemic-themed episode are Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and Jane Krakowski. All episodes of "30 Rock" will be available on Peacock, which launches Wednesday. Here's a sneak preview of the special, airing at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock has been available to Comcast's Xfinity… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface



Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface The ‘30 Rock’ creator penned a letter to streaming services asking them to remove four episodes that feature characters in.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this