'30 Rock' cast reunites to pitch Peacock streaming service
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Tina Fey is reuniting with her "30 Rock" co-stars for a one-hour special Thursday on NBC. The reunion also is serving as a pitch to advertisers as NBCUniversal launches its Peacock streaming network. Joining Fey n a pandemic-themed episode are Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and Jane Krakowski. All episodes of "30 Rock" will be available on Peacock, which launches Wednesday. Here's a sneak preview of the special, airing at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock has been available to Comcast's Xfinity…