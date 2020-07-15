|
An auto industry legend questioned Tesla's eye watering stock rally, and said it has 'nothing to do with reality'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
· Automotive veteran Bob Lutz has questioned how Tesla has surged to have the highest market cap of any automotive company in the US while only producing 300,000 cars a year.
· He told CNBC's Squawk box: "The fact that Tesla is worth more than Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford combined is worth more than Volkswagen and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this