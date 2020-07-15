Global  
 

China threatens to retaliate against the US after Trump launched fresh sanctions over Hong Kong, and it sets up the newest frontier in the trade war

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
China threatens to retaliate against the US after Trump launched fresh sanctions over Hong Kong, and it sets up the newest frontier in the trade war· China said it would impose tit-for-tat sanctions against the US to punish the country for signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act.
· The act was signed by Trump late Tuesday, and paves the way for US to punish Chinese entities responsible for imposing the new Hong Kong security law.
· Trump said that the act provides "powerful...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
 President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony. Gloria Tso reports.

