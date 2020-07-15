Twitter Accounts Of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama Hit By Hackers
Wednesday, 15 July 2020
2 hours ago) Twitter confirms to NPR that it is investigating the coordinated hack, which attacked the accounts of some of the richest and most popular names on Twitter and may have reaped more than $100,000.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
1 hour ago
Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests to...
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now 00:34
