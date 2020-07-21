Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland, Washington and 8 other states added to New York's quarantine travel list

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates to 10 more states: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington. There are now 31 states on the list. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said Minnesota is coming off the list. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus continues to increase sharply in 41 states around the country. New York state has brought…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Sisterhood of the traveling wine

Sisterhood of the traveling wine 01:50

 The group started in New York after the quarantine began at the end of March. Since then, it has spread into 21 states and Puerto Rico. The purpose of the group is random acts of kindness and spreading cheer to strangers and friends and expecting nothing in return. "I was inspired by my hometown in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chicago Adds Kansas To Travel Quarantine List [Video]

Chicago Adds Kansas To Travel Quarantine List

City officials have added Kansas to the mandatory travel quarantine order in Chicago, requiring anyone traveling from states considered to be COVID-19 hotspots to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:43Published
Harry Styles debuts a brand new hairstyle [Video]

Harry Styles debuts a brand new hairstyle

Noted heartthrob Harry Styles has cycled through quite a few hairstyles over the past decade, and presumably, it’s not just so we can make that horrible pun every time he does.This is the first time..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published
Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones [Video]

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones

Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Ohio and three more states added to New York's quarantine travel list

 New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates on four more states: Minnesota, New Mexico,...
bizjournals

More states added to New York's quarantine travel list

 New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates, including Florida, on four more states:...
bizjournals

Ohio added to New York's quarantine travel list

 New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates on four more states, including Ohio. Ohio's...
bizjournals


Tweets about this