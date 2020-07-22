Bill Ackman says he's 'long-term bullish on America' and the stock market, but sees a short opportunity in junk bonds
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () · *Bill Ackman said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that he is still "long-term bullish on America" and the stock market even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the country.*
· *Ackman said he continues to own stock in Hilton, Starbucks, Lowes, and Restaurant Brands, among other names, and is "effectively...
TheStreet’s Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer is keeping a close eye on financial results from Bank of America (BAC) and International Business Machines (IBM) next week. Analysts expect..