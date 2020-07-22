Global  
 

Bill Ackman says he's 'long-term bullish on America' and the stock market, but sees a short opportunity in junk bonds

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Bill Ackman says he's 'long-term bullish on America' and the stock market, but sees a short opportunity in junk bonds· *Bill Ackman said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that he is still "long-term bullish on America" and the stock market even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the country.*
· *Ackman said he continues to own stock in Hilton, Starbucks, Lowes, and Restaurant Brands, among other names, and is "effectively...
