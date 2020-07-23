Parent of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant files for bankruptcy
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of women’s apparel brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday while announcing a debt restructuring agreement with 68% of its lenders. There are three St. Louis-area Ann Taylor stores, plus a half-dozen Lane Bryant locations. Ascena also announced it will close a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores, including all stores across brands…
The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report.
