US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

· *US stocks slipped on Friday after China ordered the closure of the US's consulate in Chengdu, ratcheting up tensions between the economic superpowers.*

· *The escalation comes after the US made a similar order on Wednesday and revived fears of a tit-for-tat economic conflict.*

· *Investors also weighed earnings misses... · *US stocks slipped on Friday after China ordered the closure of the US's consulate in Chengdu, ratcheting up tensions between the economic superpowers.*· *The escalation comes after the US made a similar order on Wednesday and revived fears of a tit-for-tat economic conflict.*· *Investors also weighed earnings misses 👓 View full article

