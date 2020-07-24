Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order

Business Insider Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order· *US stocks slipped on Friday after China ordered the closure of the US's consulate in Chengdu, ratcheting up tensions between the economic superpowers.*
· *The escalation comes after the US made a similar order on Wednesday and revived fears of a tit-for-tat economic conflict.*
· *Investors also weighed earnings misses...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate 01:18

 China said on Wednesday the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation. Firetrucks were seen outside and U.S. media reported documents were being burned in the courtyard.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Closing more Chinese consulates in US always possible’: Donald Trump [Video]

‘Closing more Chinese consulates in US always possible’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said he could order closure of more Chinese consulates in US. United States told China to close its consulate in Houston on July 22. The State Department confirmed the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate [Video]

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:44Published
US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston [Video]

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston According to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says they have been ordered by the U.S. government to "cease all operations and events" in Houston. A..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Escalating US-China tensions are sending these ASX stocks jumping higher today

 News that China ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu is adding to the gloom on markets, but it sent two ASX stocks jumping higher today. The...
Motley Fool

European Shares Set To Open On Tepid Note

 European stocks may open lower on Friday amid rising U.S.-China tensions after China said it had revoked the license for the U.S. consulate in the southwestern...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @BloombergQuint: #BQMarketsNow | U.S. stocks tumble on U.S.-China worries; dollar slips. Catch all the market updates: https://t.co/1gB… 4 seconds ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint #BQMarketsNow | U.S. stocks tumble on U.S.-China worries; dollar slips. Catch all the market updates:… https://t.co/O2KF7Ct1TB 14 seconds ago

laserbcat

Stanley Baye🐆 RT @businessinsider: US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order https://t.co/al6rDkxKUS 4 minutes ago

ppl4justice

Athena US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order - https://t.co/hL5sSB9hNi 9 minutes ago

Nigelb54

Nigel Bradley US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order - https://t.co/jpNvrLXtod 9 minutes ago

BivingsDoris

Doris Bivings💙💙💙🌊🌊🌊♏🦂 US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order - https://t.co/d2Zm9yagLy 14 minutes ago

MOTHUFARE

MOTHUFARE Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks After U.S. Tensions Worsen #dollarvan https://t.co/e6eFW3ktt2 17 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order https://t.co/al6rDkxKUS 20 minutes ago