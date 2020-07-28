US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )





Global trade already was depressed by two years of tariff warring between the world’s two biggest economies. That rancor has spread to include Hong Kong, Chinese Muslims, spying accusations and control of the South China Sea.



Caught in the middle, other world governments are trying to defend their own interests.



GERMANY:



Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to preserve trade and cooperation on global warming but says security law tightening Beijing’s control over Hong Kong is a “difficult issue."



The potential disruption from the Hong Kong security law of the autonomy Beijing promised to the former British colony is no reason to stop talking but is “a worrying development,” Merkel said Monday.



Europe’s biggest economy has yet to take a final position on Chinese tech giant Huawei despite U.S. pressure to exclude its equipment from next-generation telecom networks as a possible security risk.



“China is an important partner for us but also a competitor,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement after a videoconference Friday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.



Peter Beyer, the government’s coordinator for trans-Atlantic cooperation, expressed alarm in an interview with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group.



“We are experiencing the beginning of a Cold War 2.0,” Beyer said. He criticized both sides but said, “the U.S. is our most important partner outside the EU, and that is how it will stay.”



FRANCE:



President Emmanuel Macron calls President Donald Trump “my friend” but is trying to avoid... BEIJING (AP) — Antagonisms between the U.S. and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of “Cold War 2.0” and Kenya’s president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.Global trade already was depressed by two years of tariff warring between the world’s two biggest economies. That rancor has spread to include Hong Kong, Chinese Muslims, spying accusations and control of the South China Sea.Caught in the middle, other world governments are trying to defend their own interests.GERMANY:Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to preserve trade and cooperation on global warming but says security law tightening Beijing’s control over Hong Kong is a “difficult issue."The potential disruption from the Hong Kong security law of the autonomy Beijing promised to the former British colony is no reason to stop talking but is “a worrying development,” Merkel said Monday.Europe’s biggest economy has yet to take a final position on Chinese tech giant Huawei despite U.S. pressure to exclude its equipment from next-generation telecom networks as a possible security risk.“China is an important partner for us but also a competitor,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement after a videoconference Friday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.Peter Beyer, the government’s coordinator for trans-Atlantic cooperation, expressed alarm in an interview with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group.“We are experiencing the beginning of a Cold War 2.0,” Beyer said. He criticized both sides but said, “the U.S. is our most important partner outside the EU, and that is how it will stay.”FRANCE:President Emmanuel Macron calls President Donald Trump “my friend” but is trying to avoid... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity BEIJING (AP) — Antagonisms between the U.S. and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of “Cold War 2.0” and...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this