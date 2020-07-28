Target To Keep Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Target Corp. announced its plans to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, on November 26, noting that its biggest holiday deals will be available starting October. The decision follows retail giant Walmart, which last week announced its plans to close all stores and Sam's Club locations on the federal holiday, offering its associates a special day to be with family.


