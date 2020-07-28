Target To Keep Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Target Corp. announced its plans to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, on November 26, noting that its biggest holiday deals will be available starting October. The decision follows retail giant Walmart, which last week announced its plans to close all stores and Sam's Club locations on the federal holiday, offering its associates a special day to be with family.
In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, down about 4.2% and shares of Chicos..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published