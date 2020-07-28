Global  
 

Target To Keep Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day

RTTNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Target Corp. announced its plans to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, on November 26, noting that its biggest holiday deals will be available starting October. The decision follows retail giant Walmart, which last week announced its plans to close all stores and Sam's Club locations on the federal holiday, offering its associates a special day to be with family.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Target Decides To Closes Stores On Thanksgiving Day

Target Decides To Closes Stores On Thanksgiving Day 00:15

 Target will close stores this Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic forces major retailers to alter their upcoming holiday shopping plans.

