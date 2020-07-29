US stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, Big Tech testimony Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

· *US stocks rose Wednesday ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting and congressional testimony from big tech companies including Facebook and Amazon. *

· *Starbucks and AMD shares climbed after earnings releases. Boeing and General Motors shares also ticked up after earnings reports. *

· *Later this week,... · *US stocks rose Wednesday ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting and congressional testimony from big tech companies including Facebook and Amazon. *· *Starbucks and AMD shares climbed after earnings releases. Boeing and General Motors shares also ticked up after earnings reports. *· *Later this week, 👓 View full article

