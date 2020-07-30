Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal report labels Missouri in the "red zone" for coronavirus cases

bizjournals Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Missouri’s increasing new coronavirus cases have pushed it into the “red zone,” according to a new federal report. A White House coronavirus task force document included Missouri among 21 states in the red zone, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The task force recommended that leaders renew restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, Missouri surpassed for the 10th time this month its single-day high for new cases of Covid-19, according to the Post-Dispatch. The state…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California Undercounting Coronavirus Cases Due To Technical Problem [Video]

California Undercounting Coronavirus Cases Due To Technical Problem

California is undercounting coronavirus cases due to a technical problem. Betty Yu tells us how that could affect plans to reopen.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published
Coronavirus: Latest report from state health officials [Video]

Coronavirus: Latest report from state health officials

Coronavirus: Latest report from state health officials

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:44Published
Colorado's Coronavirus Cases Top 48,000 [Video]

Colorado's Coronavirus Cases Top 48,000

There are 426 new cases of coronavirus in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this