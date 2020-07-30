Federal report labels Missouri in the "red zone" for coronavirus cases Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Missouri's increasing new coronavirus cases have pushed it into the "red zone," according to a new federal report. A White House coronavirus task force document included Missouri among 21 states in the red zone, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The task force recommended that leaders renew restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, Missouri surpassed for the 10th time this month its single-day high for new cases of Covid-19, according to the Post-Dispatch. The state…


