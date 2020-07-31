Top NFL draft pick Joe Burrow signs contract with Cincinnati Bengals
Friday, 31 July 2020 () It’s official: Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – signed a contract today with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a news release from the team. Burrow reportedly agreed this week to a $36.1 million four-year deal, according to ESPN. He is expected to receive the entirety of his $23.9 million signing bonus within 15 days of an executed contract. Burrow, who grew up in Athens, Ohio, spent the last two seasons at Louisiana State University after…
