Lord & Taylor, Oldest U.S. Department Store, Files For Bankruptcy

NPR Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The retailer was acquired in 2019 by online clothing-rental startup called Le Tote. It joins a cascade of bankruptcies by major apparel stores, triggered by the doldrums of the coronavirus pandemic.
 New York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, according to court documents. The bankruptcy comes almost a year...

Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy as Retail Collapses Pile Up

 The department store, which traces its roots to 1826, was struggling before the coronavirus hit.
