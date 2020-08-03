Global  
 

Trump to take broad action on Chinese software, says Mike Pompeo

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Trump to take broad action on Chinese software, says Mike PompeoUS President Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.Pompeo's remarks...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump 01:53

 The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things, we have a couple of options. We are looking at a...

