Donald Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat
Friday, 7 August 2020 () US President* Donald Trump* has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like *TikTok *and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and to the country's economy.
The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his two separate executive orders signed on Thursday.
