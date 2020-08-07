Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
US President* Donald Trump* has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like *TikTok *and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and to the country's economy.

The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his two separate executive orders signed on Thursday.

India was the first country to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Trump signs new order on H-1B visa hiring, blow to Indian professionals | Oneindia News

Trump signs new order on H-1B visa hiring, blow to Indian professionals | Oneindia News 01:26

 In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers mainly those on H-1B visa from hiring.The move came over a month after the Trump administration...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal [Video]

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published
President Donald Trump Wants U.S. To Get A Cut Of TikTok Deal [Video]

President Donald Trump Wants U.S. To Get A Cut Of TikTok Deal

President Donald Trump wants the U.S. Treasury to get a cut of any American TikTok deal, even though he has no authority to demand such a thing.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown [Video]

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat

 The U.S. President terms them a threat to the national security and to the country’s economy.
Hindu

Trump signs executive order banning TikTok if sale to U.S. company falls through

 President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that will block any transactions between U.S. companies and TikTok parent firm ByteDance starting...
AppleInsider

S&P 500 Futures: Drop to lows after US Pres. Trump signs executive orders against WeChat, TikTok

 Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com


Tweets about this