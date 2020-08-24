TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating
Monday, 24 August 2020 () · Angry TikTok users review-bombed Trump's official 2020 campaign app to the point where Apple had to reset the app's star rating, TechCrunch reports.
· The review-bombing — where users post a flood of negative reviews — started in July, but intensified in August around the time Trump signed an executive order banning US...
