Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating

Business Insider Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating· Angry TikTok users review-bombed Trump's official 2020 campaign app to the point where Apple had to reset the app's star rating, TechCrunch reports.
· The review-bombing — where users post a flood of negative reviews — started in July, but intensified in August around the time Trump signed an executive order banning US...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Apple apologises after asking WordPress to monetise its free app

Apple apologises after asking WordPress to monetise its free app 01:10

 Apple has finally issued an on-the-record apology to WordPress for asking them to monetise its free app. Last week, netizens were left in a bit of a shock as they learnt that Apple managed to force WordPress to monetise its free app, The Verge reported. Apple had asked WordPress to sell premium plans...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Fortnite' Launches New Season Without Apple Users [Video]

'Fortnite' Launches New Season Without Apple Users

The latest season, named “Nexus War,” will pit Marvel heroes against Fantastic Four villain Galactus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
President Trump threatens to ban TikTok over its data collection policies, TikTok vows legal fight [Video]

President Trump threatens to ban TikTok over its data collection policies, TikTok vows legal fight

President Trump has given the company that owns the popular video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to find an American buyer or face being banned from the U.S. altogether.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:45Published
Mozilla Firefox's new Android app brings browser's best desktop features [Video]

Mozilla Firefox's new Android app brings browser's best desktop features

In the latest update released by Mozilla Firefox for its Android app, users will be able to use features that are popular with users on the desktop version. As per a report in Engadget, one such..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

Theunis_VR

Theunis van Rensburg RT @BandwidthBlog: Trump campaign app review bombed by TikTok users. https://t.co/iJPcOOOse4 by @Theunis_VR https://t.co/Te1JoRTFmI 2 days ago

BandwidthBlog

Bandwidth Blog Trump campaign app review bombed by TikTok users. https://t.co/iJPcOOOse4 by @Theunis_VR https://t.co/Te1JoRTFmI 2 days ago

ViralSeedMedia

ViralSeed TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating #digitalmarketing… https://t.co/dzzvcXHBvM 3 days ago

BlueBrother5

BlueBrother RT @lizzicochrane: So proud of our young people! TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-… 3 days ago

alldisney2

doggydisney RT @Samoday25: TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating #SmartNews https://t.co/Iy6… 3 days ago

Samoday25

❄️Snowflake Sam TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-rating #SmartNews https://t.co/Iy6P9V8bWH 3 days ago

chasdiem

Chas turn up the heat #vote TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its star-ra… https://t.co/xc8yhZdGHl 3 days ago

lizzicochrane

Lizzi Cochrane So proud of our young people! TikTok users review-bombed Trump's campaign app so hard that Apple had to reset its… https://t.co/0AzZLVDfLx 3 days ago