Facebook reportedly plans to sue Thailand's government over its demand that the company block users within the country from accessing a group critical of its king (FB)
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () · Facebook is planning to sue Thailand's government after it demanded the company prevent users from accessing a group that criticized the country's king, CNN reported Monday.
· Facebook has complied with the request in the meantime, blocking users in Thailand from seeing posts from the group, "Royalist Marketplace," which has...