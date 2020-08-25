Global  
 

Facebook reportedly plans to sue Thailand's government over its demand that the company block users within the country from accessing a group critical of its king (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Facebook reportedly plans to sue Thailand's government over its demand that the company block users within the country from accessing a group critical of its king (FB)· Facebook is planning to sue Thailand's government after it demanded the company prevent users from accessing a group that criticized the country's king, CNN reported Monday.
· Facebook has complied with the request in the meantime, blocking users in Thailand from seeing posts from the group, "Royalist Marketplace," which has...
