Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over ‘Extreme’ Executive Order

The Wrap Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over ‘Extreme’ Executive OrderTikTok sued the U.S. Government on Monday, combating President Trump’s recent executive order banning the app from the U.S. unless it’s sold to an American company. The company, owned by Beijing-based Bytedance, said Trump’s executive order unfairly targets the popular video app “without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process.”

The lawsuit comes a little more than a week after Trump ordered Bytedance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations within 90 days, saying there is “credible evidence” TikTok “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

“We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees,” the company said in its lawsuit, according to The New York Times. “Our more than 1,500 employees across the U.S. pour their hearts into building this platform every day,” the company said, noting that it planned to hire more than 10,000 more workers across eight states in the coming years.”

*Also Read:* Oracle Enters Talks to Buy TikTok, Seeks to Edge out Front Runner Microsoft

The lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court for the Central District of California. TikTok, in its suit, said it attempted in “good faith” for a year to share information on its data privacy practices with the U.S. Government, but that they were “disregarded.”

Bytedance has been working to quickly offload TikTok’s U.S. business in recent weeks, with Microsoft emerging as the frontrunner.

Despite TikTok’s popularity, critics have grown increasingly concerned the app doubles as a data collection tool for China’s communist government. TikTok has denied ever sharing user data with Chinese authorities. But Stratechery’s Ben Thompson recently pointed out TikTok’s privacy policy explicitly says it “may share” user information “with a parent, subsidiary, or other affiliate of our corporate group,” which, based on how companies operate in China, means data can be sent to government authorities.

“It is important to note, this would be the case even if the privacy policy were not so honest. All Chinese Internet companies are compelled by the country’s National Intelligence Law to turn over any and all data that the government demands, and that power is not limited by China’s borders,” Thompson explained further. “Moreover, this requisition of data is not subject to warrants or courts, as is the case with U.S. government requests for data from Facebook or any other entity.”

*Also Read:* Less Than 40% of Americans Want to Ban TikTok, New Survey Finds

One Reddit user recently reverse-engineered TikTok to show what the app collects from its users — highlighting information Bytedance could be compelled to share with China’s government, based on the country’s laws. The app collects a wide range of information from users, according to the independent review, including IP and MAC addresses, GPS location, and other apps that are installed on a user’s phone, among other data points.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

TikTok Says It Will Sue Trump Administration Over Executive Order Demanding It Be Sold in U.S.

TikTok Star Sarah Cooper to Develop CBS Comedy Based on Her Book 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings'

TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Utilities Shut off By Mayor After Maskless Hollywood Hills Party
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: TIKTOK says it will fight the Trump Administration in court

TIKTOK says it will fight the Trump Administration in court 00:26

 TikTok says it will fight the Trump Administration in court, over an executive order that bans its operation in the U.S.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump threatens to ban TikTok over its data collection policies, TikTok vows legal fight [Video]

President Trump threatens to ban TikTok over its data collection policies, TikTok vows legal fight

President Trump has given the company that owns the popular video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to find an American buyer or face being banned from the U.S. altogether.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:45Published
TikTok Fights Back to Keep U.S. Presence Alive [Video]

TikTok Fights Back to Keep U.S. Presence Alive

TikTok strikes back at the Trump administration's ban on the social app after it filed a lawsuit against the federal government. Reports have also surfaced regarding Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg where..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:46Published
Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director [Video]

Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director

The Senate Democratic Caucus recently wrote to the White House, signaling they would vote against confirming William Perry Pendley. According to HuffPost, they called on President Donald Trump to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

WeChat Users Group Sues Trump Administration Over 'Unconstitutional' Ban

 A group of WeChat users has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in an effort to block an executive order that would ban the app in the United...
MacRumours.com

TikTok Sues Trump Administration

 The new lawsuit challenges the president's recent Executive Order barring companies from doing business with the video-sharing app developer.
Motley Fool

WeChat users group sues Trump administration over ban it says is unconstitutional

WeChat users group sues Trump administration over ban it says is unconstitutional Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge A group of WeChat users is suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order banning transactions...
The Verge


Tweets about this

getibble

getibble 1. #TikTok sues the Trump Administration 2. Scott Peterson’s death sentence OVERTURNED 3. #CaroleBaskin joins Danc… https://t.co/EQoEZtmeYn 34 minutes ago

IMMFX

IMMFX #IMMFX Daily #Financial News to guide #Forex & #trading decisions: • British Pound at risk on Brexit gridlock, Jac… https://t.co/ACJp8uzlul 48 minutes ago

lovebrewz

🍓Strawberry Cow 🍓 RT @abc13houston: TikTok sues Trump administration over his pending executive order to ban its app https://t.co/gYSAMYbVgn https://t.co/BQ2… 53 minutes ago

TrumpTinyDikTok

Trump Has A Tiny DikTok @BytedanceTalk @tiktok_us What an idiot...does Trump have any idea how many Americans work for this company???… https://t.co/ehN5Bl9NcQ 58 minutes ago

Tiara_DeLa_Cruz

Tiara RT @illum_official: TikTok Sues the Trump Administration Over App Ban in U.S. by William Kosko #Illumination #WritingCommunity #Medium http… 58 minutes ago

abc13houston

ABC13 Houston TikTok sues Trump administration over his pending executive order to ban its app https://t.co/gYSAMYbVgn https://t.co/BQ2qRAjAxU 1 hour ago

cgnitmar1

Connie RT @TomCottonAR: It's outrageous for a tech firm ultimately under the sway of the Chinese Communist Party to wage lawfare against the Ameri… 1 hour ago

IAmANastyWoman2

#NastyWoman #BidenHarris2020 RT @Defeat_Trump2: TikTok Sues Trump Administration After Trump Tries to Block It Within the U.S. https://t.co/tQZkBXRfWW via @politicususa 1 hour ago