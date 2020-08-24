Global  
 

TikTok is suing the US government and challenging Trump's order to ban app in US

Monday, 24 August 2020
TikTok is suing the US government and challenging Trump's order to ban app in USTikTok is suing the US government.

The lawsuit, which the company is filing Monday, challenges an executive order from Donald Trump issued August 6 that bars "any transactions" between Americans and TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. The company argued in a blog post on its website that the US government ignored TikTok's...
TikTok’s Lawsuit Against Trump Order Faces Long Odds

 The Chinese-owned video app plans to sue the Trump administration over its order to force a sale. It faces long odds.
NYTimes.com

TikTok confirms it will sue the US government, alleging Trump failed to provide 'due process' before issuing ban

TikTok confirms it will sue the US government, alleging Trump failed to provide 'due process' before issuing ban · TikTok confirmed Saturday that the company planned to sue the US government over President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting the popular app. · A...
Business Insider

Report: TikTok plans to challenge Trump ban

 The controversial app TikTok looks to challenge President Donald Trump's order banning it's usage in the United States, according to reports.
USATODAY.com


