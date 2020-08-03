Lithium Australia has cash reserves of $3.7 million at June 30 as it focuses on near-term cashflow projects Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) had cash reserves of $3.7 million at the end of the June quarter, an increase from $3.3 million on the previous quarter, a position that was strengthened by a reduction in cash spent.



The company responded swiftly to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, executing a groupwide strategy driven by four key corporate objectives - employee and stakeholder safety, preservation of capital, transition to a distributed workforce, and resource reallocation to better service near-term cashflow projects.



Consequently, Lithium Australia and its subsidiaries reduced the amount of net cash spent on operating and investing activities to $469,000, in comparison to $2.701 million spent during the March quarter.*Recycling*



The company's Melbourne-based recycling division, subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd achieved design processing throughput at a time of strengthened commodity prices and is commissioning copper and aluminium recovery circuits as copper and aluminium prices improve.



Processing trials for lithium-ion batteries are also ongoing, with a number of electric vehicle and energy storage system producers involved.



In addition, Envirostream is growing its battery collection initiatives to strengthen revenue and is investigating the use of products from spent alkaline batteries as a micronutrient additive for fertilisers.



Field trials have commenced in Western Australia and Envirostream is in discussions with leading fertiliser manufacturers regarding supply of its micronutrient blend.



Finally, Envirostream has received numerous enquiries with respect to establishing more facilities in international jurisdictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March



UK workers on company payrolls have fallen by 649,000 during lockdown as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 74,000 jobs last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago Omar Failing In Money Race



Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is in a tough fight for re-election in her Minnesota district. Antone Melton-Meaux is challenging Omar in an August primary race. Melton-Meaux has raised seven times more than.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago 4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June



4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June The data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. It reveals the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent in June. Analysts were cautious in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published on July 2, 2020

Tweets about this